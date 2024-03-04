Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $163.93 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $164.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.