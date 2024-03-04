Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA RSP opened at $163.93 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $164.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
