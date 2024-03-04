Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 24,264 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 253.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,519,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,223,000 after purchasing an additional 87,202 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,322,000 after buying an additional 239,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $89.57 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $104.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

