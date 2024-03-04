Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,195 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

