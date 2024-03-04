Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 14,366 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,366 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Douglas Emmett worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DEI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.11.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE DEI opened at $13.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -292.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

