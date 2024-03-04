Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,970 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth $196,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GSY opened at $49.89 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $50.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.82.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

