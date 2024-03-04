Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,235 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 36,971 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 14.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 166,724 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HAL opened at $35.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.99. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

