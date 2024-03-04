Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 64 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $2,834,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 31.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 90.7% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 24,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $429.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.