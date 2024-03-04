Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 200.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DMBS. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,867,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,813,000 after acquiring an additional 46,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DMBS opened at $48.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $47.92. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $50.59.

About DoubleLine Mortgage ETF

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

