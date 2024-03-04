DURECT (DRRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

DURECT Stock Performance

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Get DURECT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRRX. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 2,022.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,348 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the first quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 20.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DURECT by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 225,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DURECT by 94.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 180,625 shares during the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.