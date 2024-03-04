Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,727,000 after buying an additional 3,630,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after buying an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,484,000 after purchasing an additional 488,294 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

