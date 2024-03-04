Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 236 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $86.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $86.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

