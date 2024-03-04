Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Short Interest Down 8.5% in February

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 37,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Meta Data Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of AIU stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. Meta Data has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
