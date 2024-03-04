Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Short Interest Down 8.5% in February

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 37,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Meta Data Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AIU stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. Meta Data has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Meta Data

Meta Data Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates K-12 after-school education platform that focuses on young children mathematics training services and FasTrack English services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include Artificial Intelligent Education (AIE), a smart training system incorporating virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies to facilitate the teaching and training process; Artificial Intelligent Universe (AIU), provides software and hardware infrastructure (IAAS) to Metaverse business operators or individual users targeted to improve the accessibility of rendering modes through cloud computing and edge computing algorithms and computing power to improve the virtual world; and smart ID card services.

