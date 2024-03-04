Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $145,000 in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,702 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Berry by 302.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after buying an additional 6,648,164 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,691,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,795,000 after purchasing an additional 109,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,476,000 after purchasing an additional 155,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,639,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,274,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Berry by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 481,956 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $7.20 on Monday. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Berry Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

