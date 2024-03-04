Teza Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 18.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,159,000 after purchasing an additional 459,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,021,000 after purchasing an additional 416,119 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Globant by 224.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 594,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,810,000 after purchasing an additional 411,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Globant by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,898,000 after purchasing an additional 371,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Trading Down 0.4 %

GLOB stock opened at $222.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.29 and its 200 day moving average is $211.44. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Globant

Globant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.