California State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.27 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Bio-Techne worth $16,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 447.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Stephens cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH stock opened at $74.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.37. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.58.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.48 million. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

