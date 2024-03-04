California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 451,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,368 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $17,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,345,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,252,000 after acquiring an additional 947,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,506,000 after acquiring an additional 868,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.