Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $17,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $151.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Owens Corning has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $160.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

