Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $136.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $105.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Elastic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.05.

Get Elastic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $117.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.37 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.89.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $2,336,824.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,141.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $2,336,824.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Elastic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 19.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.