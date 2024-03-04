Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,879,000 after buying an additional 175,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after buying an additional 1,475,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,954,000 after buying an additional 508,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $83.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

