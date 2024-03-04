The Goldman Sachs Group Raises GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $7.50

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of GoodRx from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoodRx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.62.

GoodRx Trading Up 7.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

GDRX stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 2,602.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

