Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 18,668 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 579.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,891 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Splunk by 34.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth $357,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Splunk by 8.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Splunk Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPLK opened at $156.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.65 and its 200 day moving average is $144.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 123.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $156.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

