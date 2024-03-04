Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $9,374,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 114.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 117,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.50.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $306.85 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $307.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.