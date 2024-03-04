California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,487 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,487 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $18,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Celanese by 14,015.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,157,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,559,000 after buying an additional 131,705 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,835,000 after buying an additional 570,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Celanese by 67.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after buying an additional 2,005,881 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Celanese by 8.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,022,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,343,000 after acquiring an additional 230,275 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $153.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $159.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CE. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celanese

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.