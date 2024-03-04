Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.03 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,530 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,178,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,743,166.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 394,297 shares of company stock worth $9,017,131. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

