Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,254 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Masco by 270.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $77.60 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $77.64. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

