Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Holdings Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 423,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,988 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

