Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,301 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,034,000 after buying an additional 47,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Teradyne by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after buying an additional 102,090 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,437,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,329,000 after buying an additional 419,838 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TER opened at $105.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.