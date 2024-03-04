Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,716 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Textron by 384.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Textron by 9.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,394,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $421,503,000 after purchasing an additional 477,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Textron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Textron Price Performance

Textron stock opened at $88.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.92. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $89.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.