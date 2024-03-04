Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 237.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 93.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Clorox by 75.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after purchasing an additional 487,974 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Clorox by 526.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 168,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,050,000 after purchasing an additional 141,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Clorox by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Clorox Stock Down 0.8 %

CLX opened at $152.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.13.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

