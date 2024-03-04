CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,305,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,409,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 140,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 551,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $92.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.40 and a 200-day moving average of $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

