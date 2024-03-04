Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $2.25 Million Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,234,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,948,000 after buying an additional 1,121,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,940,000 after buying an additional 263,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,004,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,063,000 after buying an additional 123,151 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after buying an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $32.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.85. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 23.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

