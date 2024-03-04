Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 162,803 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,761,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth about $61,685,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FTV opened at $85.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $86.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.09.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

