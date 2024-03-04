Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 169,741 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169,741 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

ENPH stock opened at $129.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.41 and its 200-day moving average is $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

