United Services Automobile Association Acquires 1,086 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,497,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,603,000 after acquiring an additional 52,404 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,450,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,717,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,255,000 after acquiring an additional 362,828 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,608.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

