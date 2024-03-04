United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,348,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,569 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 603,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBRA. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 279.80 and a beta of 1.16. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

