United Services Automobile Association Purchases New Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,156 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $673,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,025,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $5,984,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 65,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,709,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,113,000 after buying an additional 132,904 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SNV opened at $37.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

SNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,017 shares of company stock valued at $934,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

See Also

