United Services Automobile Association Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,657,000 after purchasing an additional 426,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,389,000 after buying an additional 243,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after buying an additional 11,637,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after buying an additional 252,259 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.62%.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In related news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FLO. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

