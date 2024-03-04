Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Holdings Raised by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Envista were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NVST shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Envista Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $20.92 on Monday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.