Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADFree Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $336.40.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $299.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.38 and a 200-day moving average of $288.00. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 36.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

