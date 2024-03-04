United Services Automobile Association Increases Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in GameStop were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 23.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 4.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 21.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in GameStop by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GameStop by 56.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

