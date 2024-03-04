United Services Automobile Association Buys 2,085 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 393.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

