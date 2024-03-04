Vontier Co. (VNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Vontier has a payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vontier to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

Vontier Stock Performance

Vontier stock opened at $43.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Vontier has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $43.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 3,355.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vontier by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 89,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

