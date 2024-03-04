Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Down 27.0% in February

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NCPCF opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals (PGM) in North America. The company's flagship property is the Nickel-Copper-PGM Shäw project located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Wellgreen Platinum Ltd.

