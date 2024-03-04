Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Down 27.0% in February

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nickel Creek Platinum Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NCPCF opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile
