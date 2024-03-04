Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

HYMCL stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Hycroft Mining has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Hycroft Mining

Featured Stories

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

