Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Hycroft Mining Stock Performance
HYMCL stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Hycroft Mining has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Hycroft Mining
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hycroft Mining
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.