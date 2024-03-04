Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Short Interest Down 27.0% in February

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 13.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $357,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 26.4% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 63.8% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 71,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares during the period.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NMAI opened at $12.17 on Monday. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $12.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14.

