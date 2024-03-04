The Mosaic Company (MOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Mosaic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Mosaic has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mosaic to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

MOS opened at $31.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Mizuho lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Mosaic by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,460,000 after buying an additional 81,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mosaic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

