Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

Aris Water Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $12.18 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $702.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

