Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Enpro has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Enpro has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enpro to earn $8.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Enpro Trading Down 0.2 %

NPO opened at $155.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.72 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.85. Enpro has a one year low of $91.74 and a one year high of $167.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.10 million. Enpro had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enpro will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Enpro news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $192,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enpro

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enpro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enpro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,611 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Enpro by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Enpro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enpro by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,729,000 after acquiring an additional 22,198 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

