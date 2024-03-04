Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1436 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.
Origin Energy Trading Up 10.9 %
Origin Energy stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. Origin Energy has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55.
Origin Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Energy
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.