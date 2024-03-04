Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1436 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

Origin Energy Trading Up 10.9 %

Origin Energy stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. Origin Energy has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

Origin Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.