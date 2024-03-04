Nano Trading Up 30.2% Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $193.63 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,113.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.59 or 0.00699483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00138893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00052636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.89 or 0.00225519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00164754 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00046073 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.